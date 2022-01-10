Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

MCD traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $262.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

