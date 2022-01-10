Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,300 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,423,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,174,000 after purchasing an additional 768,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

