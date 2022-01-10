Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Park National by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

