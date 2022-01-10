Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. 1,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 206,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Research analysts expect that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

