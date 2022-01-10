Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FNA stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 2,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,080. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

