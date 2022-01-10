Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 729 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after buying an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after buying an additional 290,548 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $261.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

