Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $68.16. 255,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,266,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

