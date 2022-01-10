Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,210. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

