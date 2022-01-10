Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

EPAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.31. 63,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPAY. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

