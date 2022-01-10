Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 6,738 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.48. 237,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,261,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

