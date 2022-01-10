Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.79. 5,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

