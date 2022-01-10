Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

PLTR stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,283,094 shares of company stock worth $126,531,581 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

