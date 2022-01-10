PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Tops $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074467 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.65 or 0.00490018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

