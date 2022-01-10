Oxygen (OXY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $452,524.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and $452,524.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

