Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.45. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

