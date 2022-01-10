Oxler Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $69.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,670.75. 37,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,721.55 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,918.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,813.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,984 shares of company stock valued at $420,350,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

