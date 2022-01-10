Oxler Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.48. 18,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,120. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

