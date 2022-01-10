Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $733,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,393,259 shares of company stock worth $53,631,621. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.69. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,660. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.