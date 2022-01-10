Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.50.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.77 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

