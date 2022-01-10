Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $660.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.