Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $660.27 million, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.