OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGI traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.12. 1,173,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,708. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$658.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.