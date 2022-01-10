Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.53 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $205.44 million and approximately $31.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.