OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Up 5.2%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.35. 46,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 959,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several brokerages have commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.68 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.