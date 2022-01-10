Oppenheimer Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $267.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.90. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.