Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

