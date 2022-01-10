OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 57,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,980. The company has a market capitalization of $845.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.