ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 219,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 715,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 495,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

