Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $332.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

