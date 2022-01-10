Oddz (ODDZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.18 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00088964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.16 or 0.07497254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,071.80 or 0.99907179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.