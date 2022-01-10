Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.67

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 1435293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

