Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 85,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,360. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,941 shares of company stock worth $21,270,269. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $139,805,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.