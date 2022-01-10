Nyzo (NYZO) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $20,950.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00087017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.97 or 0.07481892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.64 or 1.00045895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

