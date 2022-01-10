nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $605.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.40 million and the highest is $606.80 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $521.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01. nVent Electric has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 217,599 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

