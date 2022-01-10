Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE NUW opened at $16.41 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
