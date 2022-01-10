Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE NUW opened at $16.41 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

