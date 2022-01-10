NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 24.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.