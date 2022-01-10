NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of NRG Energy worth $39,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,492,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

