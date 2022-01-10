NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,763. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -225.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.35.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

