Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,369 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $286,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.20 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

