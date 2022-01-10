Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

NDSN opened at $238.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.65. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

