Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $238.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

