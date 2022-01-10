Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

