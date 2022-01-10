NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. NN has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

