Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $64.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NKTX stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $444.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

