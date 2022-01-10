Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,699.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

