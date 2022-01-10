Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.57 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and $138,962.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.