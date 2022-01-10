NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Cap of $949,648.14

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $949,648.14 and approximately $44,998.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.52 or 0.07355962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.28 or 0.99850660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

