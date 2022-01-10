NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and $736.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00311543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

