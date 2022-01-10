New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,002 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

