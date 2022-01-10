New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,502 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Associated Banc worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

