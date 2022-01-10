New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 347.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $38.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

